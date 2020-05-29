e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Over 10,000 vacancies in various govt departments of Jammu Kashmir to be filled in first phase: Principal Secretary

Over 10,000 vacancies in various govt departments of Jammu Kashmir to be filled in first phase: Principal Secretary

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Thursday said that over 10,000 vacancies at all the levels have been identified for recruitment in various departments in the first phase.

education Updated: May 29, 2020 09:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nandini
Asian News International | Posted by Nandini
Jammu
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Thursday said that over 10,000 vacancies at all the levels have been identified for recruitment in various departments in the first phase.

He said that the administrative council has approved a simple and efficient procedure for filling up of class IV vacancies.

“The administrative council has approved simple and transparent rules under the name of ‘Jammu and Kashmir appointment to class IV special recruitment rules 2020’. These rules will lay down the procedure as well as the criteria for selection to all these posts. In the first phase over 10,000 vacancies for accelerated recruitment at all levels have been identified,” said Kansal during a press conference.

He also said, “At the time of applying, no document including domicile certificate is required to be submitted.”

He said that this process will start with filling up the class IV vacancies. “The accelerated recruitment committee set up by the government has already identified 7,052 class IV vacant posts in various departments of the government. These posts belong to various departments of the government and these also fall under various cadres such as the Union Territory cadre, divisional cadre, district cadre,” he said.

According to the administrative council, these posts shall be filled up through a special recruitment drive and under the ‘Jammu and Kashmir appointment to class IV special recruitment rules 2020’.

On making the process quick and efficient, the Principal Secretary said, “All the departments shall quickly place their indents to the Services Selection Board (SSB) through the general administration department. The SSB shall be the single and sole agency for this special recruitment drive.”

top news
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,467 cases
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,467 cases
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
Copters, new gear to fight locust invasion amid warning in 16 states
Copters, new gear to fight locust invasion amid warning in 16 states
India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind
India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind
MobiKwik get pulled off by Google for Aarogya Setu link
MobiKwik get pulled off by Google for Aarogya Setu link
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In