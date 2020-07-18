News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 7% higher than national average and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:06 IST

At 70% Mumbai’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 7% higher than national average

With Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally hovering close to the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country’s financial capital has increased to nearly 70 per cent, which is 7 per cent more than the registered national average, Union health department data has indicated. Read more

Eye on China, Modi-Abe Summit could be held in October; Philippines next

India and Japan have restarted discussions to firm up dates for the annual summit between prime ministers Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe, possibly around October. Read more

Richa Chadha reveals what she was paid for Gangs of Wasseypur, cites examples of actors who were left destitute in final years

Actor Richa Chadha in her blog has highlighted an important financial aspect of filmmaking. She has said that in India, actors aren’t given residuals (royalties, essentially) for their work, and this might perhaps be the reason why many yesteryear actors were reportedly left destitute in their final days. Read more

MS Dhoni just took away the series from Pakistan: Kamran Akmal lauds India’s ‘best wicket-keeper’

Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal termed MS Dhoni as India’s best-ever keeper batsman. Akmal said Dhoni’s performance and ability to play match-winning innings with such consistency set him apart from the rest. Read more

Vidya Balan on how her life changed in 2008: ‘Acceptance of the self happened’

Vidya Balan laughs with abandon as she juggles question on math ahead of debuting as ‘the Human Computer’ in Shakuntala Devi. Read more

Pune Police shares picture of ‘dangerous content’. Have you seen it yet?

Police departments across the country often use Twitter to put forth essential messages for people. From creative to hilarious, they employ various methods to ensure that the posts strike a chord with netizens. Read more

The Taste with Vir: The Covid Puzzle

When Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he had Covid, my reaction was the same as that of most people: shock, concern and a silent prayer that the actor would fight the Corona virus as effectively as he has fought the various health issues and ailments that have plagued him over the last 50 years. Read more