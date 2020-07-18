e-paper
Pune Police shares picture of ‘dangerous content’. Have you seen it yet?

Pune Police shared an important advice through their tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pune Police shared their tweet with this image.
Pune Police shared their tweet with this image. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
         

Police departments across the country often use Twitter to put forth essential messages for people. From creative to hilarious, they employ various methods to ensure that the posts strike a chord with netizens. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the departments have been sharing quirky posts to advise people and create awareness about the importance of various precautionary measures. Case in point is the latest ‘dangerous content’ tweet from Pune Police.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, they shared an image. This image resembles the one which people see on social media that cautions them about content which may prove disturbing to some viewers.

In the tweet, they also wrote, “Roaming without a mask or not practicing physical distancing is a threat to all indeed.”

This is not the only department which has issued a creative advisory to drive home the message that masks are important. A few days ago, the Mumbai Police did the same. They gave a twist to the famous ‘Tell me why’ scene from the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine to drive home the message.

Also Read | Write ‘mask lagaana hai ‘ 500 times as fine, Firozabad admin comes up with unique punishment for violators

