Write 'mask lagaana hai ' 500 times as fine, Firozabad admin comes up with unique punishment for violators

Write ‘mask lagaana hai ‘ 500 times as fine, Firozabad admin comes up with unique punishment for violators

Aptly named as ‘mask ki class’, the class will have a police official, an official of the district administration and a doctor.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Firozabad
The SSP informed that the campaign will begin from Tilak Inter College and will be monitored by the Superintendent of Police and City Magistrate. (representational image)
The SSP informed that the campaign will begin from Tilak Inter College and will be monitored by the Superintendent of Police and City Magistrate. (representational image)
         

In a bid to teach a lesson to people who get out on streets without wearing a mask, the Firozabad district administration here along with the police have come up with an idea under which a person who has not worn one will be made to write 500 times - ‘mask lagaana hai (a mask has to be worn)’.

Aptly named as 'mask ki class', the class will have a police official, an official of the district administration and a doctor.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel on Sunday said, “In this class, lessons will be imparted to those people who are found moving out without a mask. These people will not face any police action but will be made to sit in the class for 3-4 hours.” In the class, the violators will be first shown a video telling them the benefits and necessity of wearing a mask, the SSP added.

“Then, they will be made to write ‘mask lagaana hai (a mask has to be worn)’ 500 times,” Patel said.

The SSP informed that the campaign will begin from Tilak Inter College and will be monitored by the Superintendent of Police and City Magistrate.

After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 13 million
LIVE: Global Covid-19 cases surpass 13 million
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
Glenmark Pharma drops price of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet
Glenmark Pharma drops price of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir to Rs 75/tablet
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
