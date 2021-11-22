News updates from Hindustan Times: NCB mulls moving SC against bail to Aryan Khan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Drugs case: NCB mulls moving Supreme Court against Bombay HC bail to Aryan Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is reportedly deliberating if it wants to file an appeal before the Supreme Court against the bail of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Read more

'He hasn't batted the way he can, you expect more from him': Chopra lashes out on star India batter despite series win

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, following the culmination of the India-New Zealand T20I series, has come out in criticism of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, saying that the talented player hasn't batted to his full potential. Read more

Vir Das talks about his Two Indias monologue, ‘I am here to do my job. I won't stop’

Actor-comedian Vir Das received backlash for his international show, Two Indias. On Monday, Vir, who is nominated for the International Emmys Awards 2021 for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: For India, spoke about the controversy and said that his monologue was just a satire and as a comedian, he will continue doing his job. Read more

Skoda Slavia first impression review: Gamble with sedan in house ruled by SUVs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Skoda Slavia is the next big ticket-launch from the Czechs in the Indian car market. With bookings for the Slavia being opened earlier this month, the premium mid-size sedan promises to be a breath of fresh air in a world filled with SUVs of all shapes and sizes. Read more

Food blogger tries Ghaziabad vendor’s Maggi cooked with Fanta dish. Watch video to know if he likes it

Be it as a regular meal or to satisfy untimely hunger pangs, there are many for whom their go to food in these situations is Maggi. Some also like adding twists to its classic taste to prepare a new fusion dish. Read more

Karishma Tanna, in a white shirt and a pair of denims, shows her love for monochrome

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karishma Tanna loves monochrome. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with pictures of herself donning the colours black and white with lots of fervour and grace. Karishma can make monochrome colours look better and we have proof of the same as well. Read more

Grenade blast near Punjab's Pathankot Army camp, CCTV footage to be probed

A grenade blast occurred outside a gate of the Army cantonment in Punjab's Pathankot. Police said that the incident has prompted authorities to sound an alert. Watch more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON