Food blogger tries Ghaziabad vendor’s Maggi cooked with Fanta dish. Watch video to know if he likes it

Be it as a regular meal or to satisfy untimely hunger pangs, there are many for whom their go to food in these situations is Maggi. Some also like adding twists to its classic taste to prepare a new fusion dish. Often these dishes leave people with mixed thoughts. While some like them, others cannot stomach the idea of the new dish. Now, there is a latest addition to that list of reinvented dishes. It is Maggi cooked with Fanta.

Food blogger Amar Sirohi, who manages the YouTube page Foodie Incarnate, posted the video. It shows a street food vendor at Ghaziabad preparing this highly unusual dish.

The clip shows Sirohi narrating the process of preparation and asking questions to the vendor as he prepares the dish. At one point in the clip, before testing the dish, the blogger even names other fusion dishes that people couldn’t digest. He jokingly adds ‘People are making fritters with Oreo, mixing milk in Coca Cola and preparing Maggi with Fanta, the world’s end is near.”

Take a look at the video to see how he reacts after testing the dish. There is a chance that it will surprise you:

The video has been shared on November 18. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 2.8 lakh views. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some agreed with the food blogger and shared that the dish may taste good, others were not convinced.

“It looks weird but high end restaurants use this method not of course for Maggi but for steak or chicken. They use cola mostly since when heated and reduced, Coca Cola and Pepsi can add an incredible caramel-like complexity to all kinds of dishes,” wrote a YouTube user. “Day by day my respect is increasing for Thanos,” joked another.

“Epic foods no words...let’s try,” expressed a third. “Maggi be like: Aur kitne atyachar honge mere sath,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?