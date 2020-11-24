News updates from Hindustan Times: Nirmala Sitharaman hints at more changes to push growth in coming Budget and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Budget to unveil more changes to push growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has initiated a series of reforms to promote its Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, and the momentum of the process will continue, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, indicating that the coming budget will unveil more structural changes to boost the economy. Read more

BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint

The director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Rakesh Asthana, on Monday ordered intensified patrolling of the international border with Pakistan in the Samba and Rajouri sectors of Jammu & Kashmir with the objective of unearthing more cross-border tunnels. Read more

Heavy rains, gale force winds: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram of the southern state on Wednesday. Nivar, the first cyclonic storm to impact the Indian coast this season, is likely to bring extremely heavy rain to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Read more

Australia opener David Warner reacts on India captain Virat Kohli’s paternity leave

As astonishing as it may sound, Virat Kohli’s paternity leave has turned out to be one of the major topics of discussion ahead of the India vs Australia series. Australia opener David Warner was the latest to voice his opinion on the matter. Read more

Centre plans one EV charging station for every 69,000 petrol pumps: Gadkari

Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the Centre plans to set up at least one EV charging station for every 69,000 petrol pumps to push people to use more electric vehicles in future. Read more

Man creates world record for farthest distance walked barefoot on LEGO bricks

Have you ever stepped on a LEGO brick by accident? If so, then you know that no matter how cute and fun-to-play the colourful interlocking plastic bricks may seem, walking on one by mistake can cause real distress. Read more

Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages

An Anganwadi worker rows 18 kms to remote villages to attend tribal kids and expecting mothers. Relu Vasave travels to interior villages every day from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar. Relu belongs to Nashik and grew up near Narmada, where she learned swimming. Watch