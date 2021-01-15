News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager's murder and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday morning appeared to be upset when questioned about the sensational murder of Indigo’s station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh. Read more

Over 3 lakh beneficiaries, 3,000 session sites on Day 1: India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday as around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at over 3,000 session sites across the country, the government has said. Read more

Kitchen loans, sops for startups, welfare pensions hiked in Kerala budget

Three industrial corridors, a hike in welfare pension, free ration and several programmes for ailing tourism sector were some of the measures announced by Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac in the state budget for 2021-22 on Friday. Read more

MP CM contributes Rs1 lakh for Ram Temple construction

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated Rs1 lakh for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday during a nationwide campaign of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Read more

'It has been happening since 1932': Sunil Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers after Day 1 in Brisbane

Agreeing that the inexperienced India bowling unit did a commendable job on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday highlighted the age-old issue of India’s bowlers. Read more

Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

After watching Tribhanga, one thing is for certain: you may be able to take Kajol out of Bollywood, but you can never take the Bollywood out of her. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor aces winter layering, shows how to stay cosy while looking great

Winter season calls for layering. The more sweaters you wear, the cosier you feel but if you don't do it the right way, it can easily turn into a fashion faux pas. Read more

Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a post which is now winning people’s hearts on Twitter. Read more

Watch: ‘Around 400 terrorists waiting to infiltrate’: Army Chief slams Pakistan