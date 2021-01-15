IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition
Nitish said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI Photo/File/Representational )
Nitish said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI Photo/File/Representational )
patna news

Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition

  • Kumar attacked the Opposition led by RJD and suggested that they should look at the crime record when they were in power in Bihar.
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:46 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday morning appeared to be upset when questioned about the sensational murder of Indigo’s station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh. Nitish was at an inauguration function, when journalists sought his reaction to Rupesh murder case, eliciting a sharp response from the CM.

“Do you know who killed Rupesh? Don’t link (the murder) it with law and order situation. Crime doesn’t happen after taking permission,” a visibly irked Kumar told media personnel.

He suggested media should talk to the state’s police chief, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, over the developments in Rupesh’s murder case probe.

When informed that none of the top police officials, including the director general of police (DGP) were picking their official phones, the chief minister spoke to the DGP, asking him to provide details of investigation to the media.

“I spoke with the DGP, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed (to probe the murder case). Don't demoralise the police. Police is doing their job. If someone doesn't carry out their duty, action is taken,” he said.

Kumar attacked the Opposition led by RJD and suggested that they should look at the crime record when they were in power in Bihar.

“What used to happen before 2005? There was a lot of crime. Is it the same today?,” he asked and added, “Why don’t you ask those, whose 15-year stint saw the crime graph soar? It is not so today. Show the condition in those days.”

Taking further jibe at RJD’s rule in Bihar, he said, “Pati-Patni rule was known for crime only and the scenario has changed now.”

Defending the state’s crime record during his regime, the CM said that Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on number of crimes reported. He added that the law of the land was being followed in Bihar. “Police are finding out more information. A speedy trial will be done, so that stringent action is taken against the culprit on time. I have been assured by the DGP,” Nitish said.

The Bihar CM also directed the DGP to ensure immediate arrest and tough action against the assailants. "I will not tolerate any kind of crime in Bihar. The police should not hesitate in taking strict action against criminals," Nitish said.

Officials familiar with developments said that the CM was himself monitoring the developments in the murder case, which is being used by the Opposition parties to target him over law and order situation in the state.

“I have been saying this repeatedly. He (Nitish Kumar) is a selected and a nominated CM. He has been selected and nominated by the BJP. Bihar had never seen two deputy CMs but now, we have two deputy CMs from a single party," said Tejashwi Yadav, leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly.

“Who is the maharaja of jungle raaj? Where is the PM now? The selected, nominated CM is a tired man. He is unable to run his department,” Yadav said, continuing his attack on the Nitish government.

Rupesh was shot multiple times by bike-borne assailants outside his apartment in Punaichak area in the state capital on Tuesday evening. Rupesh left behind his wife and two children.

Rupesh’s elder brother Nandeshwar Singh has sought a CBI inquiry into the murder, a job for his wife and arrangements for his children’s education.

While talking to media persons at his Chhapra residence on Friday, Nandeshwar said that despite the chief minister's assurance, Patna police failed to make any breakthrough in the four days after the incident.

“So, CM should hand over the case to the CBI, as we are not at all satisfied with the police inquiry,” he said and alleged that no police officer had bothered to apprise the family of any developments in the case.

“Whatever information we are getting, is from the media,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar crime cm nitish kumar
app
Close
e-paper
Nitish said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI Photo/File/Representational )
Nitish said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI Photo/File/Representational )
patna news

Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Kumar attacked the Opposition led by RJD and suggested that they should look at the crime record when they were in power in Bihar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survivor was currently undergoing treatment in the eye ward of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital(Reuters File Photo/Representational use)
The survivor was currently undergoing treatment in the eye ward of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital(Reuters File Photo/Representational use)
patna news

3 held in Bihar for gang raping minor, damaging her eyes, survivor critical

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • The survivor was gang raped and her eyes were damaged by the accused so that she is not able to identify the culprits
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the event on January 16(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the event on January 16(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
patna news

1st bird festival at Nagi- Nakti bird sanctuaries in Bihar to start from Jan 15

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • Nagi-Nakti bird sanctuary has been selected for this event because of its uniqueness. Apart from the dense deciduous forests, moram land and variety of birds and animals, there’s unique rock formation in the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar police found over 500 cartons of branded liquor being smuggled in a truck to Muzaffarpur. (PTI)
Bihar police found over 500 cartons of branded liquor being smuggled in a truck to Muzaffarpur. (PTI)
patna news

Branded liquor worth 90 lakh, smuggled to Bihar as mustard oil, seized

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • The police searched the truck and were shocked to see that over 500 cartons of branded liquor were being smuggled under the name of mustard oil brands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking about the role of Governor, Jha said, "Just think about how people are living in different parts of Bihar in such a situation. Governors are very active in different states, a message should be sent to the Center by the Governor about Bihar."(HT PHOTO)
Speaking about the role of Governor, Jha said, "Just think about how people are living in different parts of Bihar in such a situation. Governors are very active in different states, a message should be sent to the Center by the Governor about Bihar."(HT PHOTO)
patna news

Nothing like a government in Bihar, no expectations from the administration: RJD

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Talking to ANI, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the Government has no shame and this is the real state of affairs in Bihar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IndiGo's airport manager in Patna was shot dead on Tuesday evening.(GETTY IMAGES.)
IndiGo's airport manager in Patna was shot dead on Tuesday evening.(GETTY IMAGES.)
patna news

IndiGo's Patna airport manager shot dead

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The airline confirmed the incident and said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (AFP)
Image for representation. (AFP)
patna news

Covid-19 vaccination centres in Bihar to have webcast facility

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • The arrangement has to be done for monitoring purpose at government session sites which are vaccination centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of running away from dealing with burning issues, claiming that this was the reason why there was talk of the budget session being curtailed. (HT Photo)
Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of running away from dealing with burning issues, claiming that this was the reason why there was talk of the budget session being curtailed. (HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar GA to boycott assembly if budget session is curtailed, says Tejashwi Yadav

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav said the very fact that the House sat for only four days last year was an indicator of how the government is shying away from discussing core issues related to common people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at party office in Patna, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000051B)(PTI)
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at party office in Patna, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000051B)(PTI)
patna news

We will boycott assembly session if it is truncated: Tejashwi Yadav

PTI, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The RJD leader also took potshots at Nitish Kumar over his failure to come out "with even a small statement or a tweet" condoling the death of dozens of protesting farmers in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) National President RCP Singh (R) greet newly elected party state President Umesh Kushwaha (C) during the second day of party state council meeting, in Patna.(PTI)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) National President RCP Singh (R) greet newly elected party state President Umesh Kushwaha (C) during the second day of party state council meeting, in Patna.(PTI)
patna news

Umesh Kushwaha appointed as new Bihar chief of JDU

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:13 PM IST
After being appointed as Bihar JDU chief Kushwaha said, "I will try to successfully fulfill my duty which I have received as State President. We will follow the basic mantra of our party, 'Development of all with justice."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP, an ally of the JD(U), bagged 74 seats and the opposition RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the 243-member assembly with 75 seats.(HT Photo)
The BJP, an ally of the JD(U), bagged 74 seats and the opposition RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the 243-member assembly with 75 seats.(HT Photo)
patna news

Delay in deciding distribution of seats cost JD(U) in polls: Nitish Kumar

By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Nitish’s comments come against the backdrop of six JD(U) legislators joining the BJP in Arunachal in December, leaving the party with just one MLA in the 60-member state assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data of more than 190,000 health workers - belonging to both government and private sectors - has been uploaded on the CoWIN portal, which was formed by the central government for monitoring the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.(Reuters file photo)
Data of more than 190,000 health workers - belonging to both government and private sectors - has been uploaded on the CoWIN portal, which was formed by the central government for monitoring the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.(Reuters file photo)
patna news

4.62 lakh healthcare professionals registered on CoWIN portal in Bihar: official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:31 PM IST
The coronavirus inoculation drive will be launched in the country on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the Centre said earlier in the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime facie examination indicates that the lioness died due to cardiac arrest(Twitter/@ANI)
Prime facie examination indicates that the lioness died due to cardiac arrest(Twitter/@ANI)
patna news

Oldest lioness dies of cardiac arrest in Patna zoo

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • Urvashi was brought to Patna zoo in 2004 from Bokaro. Authorities said she had almost completed her life span and had turned toothless and inactive about two years back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Measures are being taken at the Patna zoo to prevent Bird Flu.(HT Photo)
Measures are being taken at the Patna zoo to prevent Bird Flu.(HT Photo)
patna news

Random bird deaths trigger Bird Flu concerns in Patna, authorities cautious

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • Meanwhile, the Patna zoo has intensified safety measures to prevent infection among birds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo.(Bloomberg)
File photo.(Bloomberg)
patna news

Bihar ready to vaccinate over 4 lakh healthcare workers against Covid-19

By Ruchir Kumar | Hindustan Times, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The dry-run on Friday, to assess the state’s preparedness, was successfully carried out across 114 locations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP