News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘No hospital can turn away any patient in Maharashtra’, says Govt and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:57 IST

‘No hospital can turn away any patient in Maharashtra’: Govt

After a number of complaints of hospitals denying admission to patients or delaying treatment, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued an order that no hospital can turn away any patient without examination and required intervention under any circumstances.

23 Nanded pilgrims test Covid-19 positive, dist tally up by 164% in a day

Twenty-three persons from the district tested positive for Covid-19 at Amritsar's Government Medical College (GMC) here on Thursday.

Rajasthan farmer used Rs 50 lakh life savings to feed needy during lockdown

Few people would give up their life savings and family's security to help others. But a farmer in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan has donated his life savings of Rs 50 lakh to help feed the hungry during the lockdown.

China says it has no interest in meddling in 2020 US Presidential polls

China has no interest in interfering in the US presidential election, it said on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would try to make him lose his re-election bid in November.

‘Only a captain like him can win the title’: Yusuf Pathan picks IPL skipper who can win league even without big players

Even though his international career has been really short, Yusuf Pathan has had an established career in the Indian Premier League. He has won three IPL titles while playing a pivotal role in his team's success.

Delhi Police thanks AIIMS’ medical workers, performs sirened parikrama on bikes. Watch

As a gesture of respect towards the unwavering commitment of the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals in the battle against coronavirus, Delhi Police's 'Covid Patrol' performed a 'parikrama' of AIIMS.

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra pay their final respects to the legendary actor

Bollywood and India suffered another shock after Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan's passing on Wednesday, when veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today after battling leukaemia for the past two years, at the age of 67.

Indian govt working on a Covid-19 contact tracing solution for feature phones: IT Minister

The Indian government has been aggressively pushing the national contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. After making it mandatory for all government employees and making it necessary for all inter-state travel, the government has also pushed to have the app pre-installed in new smartphones that will be sold after the lockdown lifts.

Watch: Amid lockdown, Gurugram citizens’ group steps up to feed the needy