‘Only a captain like him can win the title’: Yusuf Pathan picks IPL skipper who can win league even without big players

Even though his international career has been really short, Yusuf Pathan has had an established career in the Indian Premier League. He has won numerous IPL title while playing a pivotal role in his team’s success. However, the smashing success he enjoyed in the first few seasons in the IPL hasn’t still been replicated. He was the darling of the fans due to his see-ball hit-ball strategy and he even scored a 37-ball hundred in 2010 for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals started the inaugural season of the IPL as an unheralded team full of youngsters. They were criticized for not spending enough or buying quality players. However, there was one person who was the key to RR’s success and that was their captain Shane Warne. The Aussie great was on the last leg of his playing career but guided the unfancied Rajasthan Royals to the IPL title in 2008.

Former RR player Pathan has explained that Warne used to guide players on how to dismiss players before the game and as they implemented it, they found success. Pathan rues the fact he could play only three years under him.

“I played for three years under Shane Warne in IPL. There are many memories with him. He used to guide us how to dismiss batsmen well before the game and we used to implement them and batsmen used to get out in a similar fashion,” Yusuf Pathan told Crictracker in

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t play for more than three years under him. Without any big players, he took our team to the final and won the title in the inaugural edition, there were many domestic players and less international stars during that time in RR. Only a captain like him can win the title with a few resources around,” he added.

37-year-old Yusuf played for RR from 2008 to 2010 and won the inaugural edition of the league under Warne’s captaincy. Pathan then joined Kolkata Knight Rider before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad.