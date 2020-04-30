‘Hard to accept’: Sports fraternity mourns death of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor

cricket

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 11:44 IST

The sporting fraternity on Thursday mourned the death of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, with his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side. In a tweet, India captain Virat Kohli expressed his condolences.

Also read: ‘Shoaib Malik better than Steve Smith when playing spin’ - Yuzvendra Chahal

“This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It’s hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Apart from Kohli, India coach Ravi Shastri and Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter to express their condolences. “Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul,” Shastri wrote on Twitter.

Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute.



My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul 🙏 #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/e6jVOW5Pez — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

Several retired crickets including India spin legend Anil Kumble and Pakistan pace legend Waqar Younis also expressed their shock over the actor’s demise.

“Heart Broken. Terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our Hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family,” Younis wrote. “#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Kumble added.

Heart Broken 💔. Terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our Hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.#RIP #Legend pic.twitter.com/wVLxqD5INW — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 30, 2020

Shocking to hear the news of sudden demise of #Rishi Kapoor ji. One of my all-time favourite while growing up. #riprishikapoor Sir. pic.twitter.com/iR1dTV5PCq — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 30, 2020

Apart from crickets, boxer Vijender Singh and retired wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan one of the most amazing actor of our time May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 #IrrfanKhan — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 29, 2020

Two legends of their art gone too soon. Deepest condolences to their families, friends and followers! RIP 🙏#RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/FaiCC4legW — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) April 30, 2020

💔 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 30, 2020

Two legends of their art gone too soon. Deepest condolences to their families, friends and followers! RIP 🙏#RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/FaiCC4legW — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) April 30, 2020

He started his career early, as a child actor in his father’s film Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he also won a Filmfare Award. His first role as an adult came in the iconic Bobby (1973) opposite Dimple Kapadia. He also received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974 for the film.

He went on to play the romantic lead in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, and was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. He appeared opposite his future wife Neetu Singh in 12 films. The couple had two children--daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, who is also a popular actor.