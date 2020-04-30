‘No hospital can turn away any patient in Maharashtra’: Govt

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:03 IST

After a number of complaints of hospitals denying admission to patients or delaying treatment, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued an order that no hospital can turn away any patient without examination and required intervention under any circumstances. All private and government hospitals in the state have also been directed to check any patient who is entering hospital premises and after scanning may be shifted or admitted depending on the patient’s medical condition.

To decongest hospitals, the government has also ordered shifting of all asymptomatic patients without co-morbid conditions to Covid Care Centres whereas private hospitals can send such patients for home quarantine but after proper counselling, states the order issued by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Thursday.

The order will come in to force from May 2.

The hospitals have been warned of action in case directives are not followed scrupulously.

“Any patient entering hospital premises for any treatment of Covid-19 or non Covid-19 ailment should be immediately checked in to casualty or screening clinic. After triage the patient may be shifted or admitted. Depending upon the site condition, the staging area may be created for screening and triage of patients in isolation so that infections are not transmitted. No patient is to be turned away without examination and required intervention under any circumstances,” the order reads.

The government has asked the directors of health services to prepare the standard operating procedure (SOP) for screening, transferring, admitting and discharging of patients. “Each patient needing hospital admission will be assigned a unique id by the round-the-clock onsite team of the disaster manage department (DMD) of the local body such as BMC, without which admission cannot be granted. DMD should use this as a more accurate and efficient bed management in all hospitals,” it further states.

For this, the state government has given them two days of time and hence the provisions of the order will come in to force from May 2, said a senior official.

“All the Covid-19 and non-Covid 19 hospitals are also directed to ensure that no admission is granted to asymptomatic positive patients without co-morbidity. Similar patients in private hospitals should be stamped and sent away for home quarantine after proper counselling, according to the Government of India guidelines,” it adds.

The hospitals are also directed to collect swabs of all the suspected Covid-19 patients admitted on top priority and ensure that reports are collected within 12 hours and ensure that the patients are diagnosed as per clinical conditions and shifted to CCC, Dedicated Covid Health Centers (DCHC) for patients with mild symptoms and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) for serious patients.

In case of death of a Covid-19 positive patient, the hospital administrations are also directed to ensure that the body is shifted from the ward within 30 minutes and disposed off within 12 hours for which necessary processes have to be defined keeping in view the prevalent regulations.