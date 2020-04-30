e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Delhi Police thanks AIIMS' medical workers, performs sirened parikrama on bikes. Watch

Delhi Police thanks AIIMS’ medical workers, performs sirened parikrama on bikes. Watch

A video of the incident was shared on Twutter and now it has tugged at people’s heartstrings.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Delhi Police personnel on bikes.
As a gesture of respect towards the unwavering commitment of the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals in the battle against coronavirus, Delhi Police’s ‘Covid Patrol’ performed a ‘parikrama’ of AIIMS.

Shared on MyGovIndia’s official Twitter profile, a video of the incident has now tugged at people’s heartstrings. The tweet mentions that 51 personnel of South Delhi District Police took part in the event with female cops in the lead. They did the circumambulation on their bikes to express their gratitude and show solidarity to the frontline corona warriors of AIIMS. The post ends with lauding the medical personnel as the “real heroes.”

The post received tons of appreciation from people. Many wrote that not just the medical workers but the policemen are heroes in this fight too.

“This is brilliant!!! Hats off to the police force for their courage and standing shoulder to shoulder with doctors!!” expressed a Twitter user. “Hats off to our superheroes,” tweeted another.

A few days ago, Delhi Police paid tribute to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for feeding thousands of people every day amid lockdown. They performed a ‘parikrama’ of the Gurdwara and their gesture impressed many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What do you think of the gesture by Delhi Police?

