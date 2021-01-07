News updates from Hindustan Times: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik receives death threat and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:45 IST

Letter threatening to kill Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sent to his residence

An anonymous letter threatening to kill Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik was sent to his residence Naveen Niwas on Thursday in Bhubaneswar, throwing security agencies in the state in a tizzy. Read More

Kerala Speaker and customs face off in gold smuggling case

Kerala Assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and the customs department are headed for a face-off in the gold smuggling case after the former’s office rushed a letter to the customs saying it has to take permission of the Speaker before summoning his staff for questioning in the case. Read More

Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages

Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday signed an ordinance for its promulgation to regulate inter-faith marriages in Madhya Pradesh. Read More

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, 4 dead, 52 arrested: In photos

US President Donald Trump’s supporters violently forced their way inside the US Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 elections. Read More

2021 MG Hector, Hector Plus 7-seater version launched. Price and other details

MG Motor India had a pumped-up Thursday and drove in Hector 2021 and the seven-seat version of Hector Plus in the Indian car market. Read More

Sydney Test Day 1 report: Pucovski, Labuschagne fifties take hosts to 166/2 on rain-hit opening day

In signs ominous for India and encouraging for Australia, the beleaguered Steve Smith looked dangerous and his understudy Marnus Labuschagne struck an unbeaten half-century. Read More

Taapsee Pannu’s Surya Namaskar by the beachside comes as fresh workout motivation, here are its benefits

Making jaws drop in awe as she said no to steroids and robustly trained to get into the shape of an athlete, Taapsee Pannu is now gearing up for the launch of her sports drama Rashmi Rocket. Read More

Time travel: Video shared by museum takes you on a ‘trip to 17th-18th century France’

A trip to 17th-18th century France? Don’t mind if we do,” this is what The Metropolitan Museum of Art wrote while sharing a video that has left people fascinated. Read More