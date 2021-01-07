e-paper
Time travel: Video shared by museum takes you on a ‘trip to 17th-18th century France’

The Metropolitan Museum of Art took to Instagram to share the video.

Jan 07, 2021
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has prompted people to share various reactions.
The video has prompted people to share various reactions. (Instagram/@metmuseum)
         

“A trip to 17th-18th century France? Don’t mind if we do,” this is what The Metropolitan Museum of Art wrote while sharing a video that has left people fascinated. There is a high possibility that the clip, which gives you a glimpse of the bygone eras, will leave you mesmerised too.

Taking to Instagram, the museum shared the video that takes the viewers on a silent virtual tour. “Silent Gallery Tour—The Wrightsman Galleries. A trip to 17th-18th century France? Don’t mind if we do. Join us on a time-traveling, globe-trotting adventure through @met_esda’s Wrightsman Galleries—period rooms that highlight the Museum’s French decorative arts collection,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 47,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. People also shared tons of reactions.

“Please do more of these tours! I miss being a weekly Saturday volunteer in the galleries and seeing my beloved MetMuseum—even virtually—gives me a real lift. TYSM!” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” expressed another. “Lovely way to start my morning. Great ASMR from the floor!” said a third. “Wow! marvellous,” commented a fourth.

Did you enjoy the virtual tour? What are your thoughts on the video?

