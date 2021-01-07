e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Letter threatening to kill Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sent to his residence

Letter threatening to kill Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sent to his residence

The letter, a copy of which is available with HT, said contract killers armed with AK-47 and semi-automatic pistols are out to kill the CM.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 15:41 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The home department sent the letter to the DGP as well as the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner for further action. The chief minister enjoys Z plus security. (Photo @Naveen_Odisha)
The home department sent the letter to the DGP as well as the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner for further action. The chief minister enjoys Z plus security. (Photo @Naveen_Odisha)
         

An anonymous letter threatening to kill Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik was sent to his residence Naveen Niwas on Thursday in Bhubaneswar, throwing security agencies in the state in a tizzy.

The letter, a copy of which is available with HT, said contract killers armed with AK-47 and semi-automatic pistols are out to kill the CM.

“These contract killers are professional criminals and can attack you any time. So please be aware that these contract killers are continuously following you. The mastermind lives in Nagpur... The weapons which will be used to kill you have been brought to Odisha,” read the handwritten letter in English.

The sender also gave out a list of 17 cars with registration numbers of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha, Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra in which the ‘criminals’ are following Patnaik.

The home department sent the letter to the DGP as well as the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner for further action. The chief minister enjoys Z plus security.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi denied seeing such a letter. “Sometimes mad people write such things. I am not aware of such a letter,” he said.

In September 2018, a murder accused serving sentence in Bilaspur Central Jail in Chhattisgarh had sent a letter to Patnaik demanding extortion money of Rs 50 crore and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to pay the amount.

tags
top news
Kejriwal urges Centre to extend ban on UK flights
Kejriwal urges Centre to extend ban on UK flights
Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages
Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
Kerala Speaker and customs face off in gold smuggling case
Kerala Speaker and customs face off in gold smuggling case
He’s dropped more catches than any other keeper: Ponting on Pant
He’s dropped more catches than any other keeper: Ponting on Pant
Bastar man marries 2 women on same day, wives say they are ‘very happy’
Bastar man marries 2 women on same day, wives say they are ‘very happy’
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to charge up market, touches down in India
Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to charge up market, touches down in India
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In