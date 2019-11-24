News updates from Hindustan Times: On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 17:06 IST

On Supreme Court’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on Kashmir

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti via her mother's Twitter account, on Sunday criticised the Supreme Court for its urgent hearing over the Maharashtra government formation controversy.

NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as deputy CM in Maharashtra in a surprise ceremony on Saturday, thanked Prime Minister Modi late on Sunday afternoon and assured him of a "stable government" in the state.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs

Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of NCP legislators in a posh hotel in Mumbai's Powai area on Sunday in a show of unity, senior leaders of the parties said.

‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist

A legislator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from Maharashtra's Shahapur constituency, Daulat Daroda, who was reported missing by one of his colleagues, surfaced on Sunday.

‘It all started with Dada’s team’: Virat Kohli pays tribute to Sourav Ganguly post series win

The skipper also spoke about how his side is not shy of expressing themselves on the field and also, how the players are very keen to get involved in the battle.

‘Deepika Padukone will be a revelation in Chhapaak,’ says Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar came across the "extremely rampant" issue of acid attacks in 2015 and to bring her take on the subject, Chhapaak, on screen, she roped in Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who she says will be a "revelation" in the film.

Pop-up restaurants will bring about a culinary revolution in India: Chef Kunal Kapur

Pop-up restaurants will bring about a culinary revolution in India, feels celebrity chef Kunal Kapur. According to him, the best way to reach out to diners who seek exceptional experiences is through pop-ups.

1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in one of the biggest breaches

Over 1.2 billion records of personal data have leaked online in a massive security breach. The leaked data contains email IDs, employers, social media profiles, phone numbers, names, job titles and even geographic locations.