Supreme Court hearing on Maharashtra govt formation riles Mehbooba Mufti

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:51 IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti, who has been under detention since August 5, has criticised the Supreme Court for its urgent hearing on Sunday on the Maharashtra government formation controversy while the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the communication blockade in the Kashmir Valley, continues for months.

“Curious case of Supreme Court. Does an urgent hearing on Sunday to decide legalities of government formation in Maharashtra but doesn’t deem it necessary to do the same for 8 million people under lockdown in J&K since 5th August,” she tweeted.

Mehbboa Mufti’s Twitter handle is now operated by her daughter Iltija daughter.

On Sunday the Supreme Court was hearing a joint plea of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s decision to invite BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.

Mehbooba Mufti, who was lodged at Srinagar’s Cheshma Shahi on the eve of the Centre’s move to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate it into Union Territories, was shifted to another location near the city’s centre at Lal Chowk earlier this month, officials familiar with the development said.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by Kashmir Times executive editor, Anuradha Bhasin, challenging the communication blockade imposed in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the August 5 decision to revoke the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and reorganizing the state into two union territories – J&K and Ladakh.

On October 24, the Court had asked the Centre as to how long the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir would remain in place.

On October 29, two days before Jammu and Kashmir was split into two union territories, a United Nations panel reiterated its concern about the situation in Kashmir and asked the government to “unlock the situation” and fully restore the rights that it said, are currently being denied.

The statement by the UN’s human rights panel also coincided with a visit by a group of European Union parliamentarians to the Kashmir valley.