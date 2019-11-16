Mehbooba Mufti shifted to another guest house near Lal Chowk: Officials

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:36 IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti, who was under detention since August 5, has been shifted to another location near the city’s centre at Lal Chowk, officials familiar with the development said.

The officials said she was shifted to a guest house of the estate department which is better equipped to beat the cold after the recent snowfall. “The place has better power and heating arrangements with proper furnishing,” a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity said. Mehbooba was lodged at the Cheshma Shahi ahead of the Centre’s move to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate it into Union Territories.

Many mainstream leaders, including former CMs Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, were also detained. The government plans to shift all political leaders, currently under detention over the next few days. “We will take a call on the place on Saturday,” the official said.