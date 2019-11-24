NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:30 IST

NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as deputy CM in Maharashtra in a surprise ceremony on Saturday, thanked Prime Minister Modi late on Sunday afternoon and assured him of a “stable government” in the state.

“Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra,” tweeted the new deputy CM.

In a series of tweets, Pawar thanked a whole host of BJP leaders — Smriti Irani, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman — who had congratulated him on becoming the deputy chief minister.

On Saturday evening, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party’s legislature unit head, saying his decision to support Fadnavis government was not in line with the party’s policies.

Earlier today, NCP leader Jayant Patil went to the Raj Bhawan with a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to inform him about replacement of Ajit Pawar as the legislature party leader.