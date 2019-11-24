e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra

NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a series of tweets thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the BJP.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NCP leader Ajit Pawar interacts with media during press conference at Y.B. Chavan Centre at Nariman Point in Mumbai.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar interacts with media during press conference at Y.B. Chavan Centre at Nariman Point in Mumbai. (Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times)
         

NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as deputy CM in Maharashtra in a surprise ceremony on Saturday, thanked Prime Minister Modi late on Sunday afternoon and assured him of a “stable government” in the state.

“Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra,” tweeted the new deputy CM.  

In a series of tweets, Pawar thanked a whole host of BJP leaders — Smriti Irani, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman — who had congratulated him on becoming the deputy chief minister.

On Saturday evening, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party’s legislature unit head, saying his decision to support Fadnavis government was not in line with the party’s policies.

Earlier today, NCP leader Jayant Patil went to the Raj Bhawan with a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to inform him about replacement of Ajit Pawar as the legislature party leader.

tags
top news
NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra
NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
Nation showed maturity, patience on Ayodhya verdict: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat
Nation showed maturity, patience on Ayodhya verdict: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News