News updates from Hindustan Times: Pakistan gets Parliament nod for bill to meet FATF deadline and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pakistan gets Parliament nod for bill to meet FATF deadline, sparks Opposition outcry

Pakistan’s Parliament has narrowly passed a bill that will allow the exchange of information and of criminals with countries - to meet a requirement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). There was stiff resistance to the passage of the bill from the Opposition where the parliamentary leader of the main Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that by approving the bill, they would be “surrendering the country’s sovereignty”.

Read more

‘Our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence

A fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal has taken responsibility for the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The group’s leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the attack on Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter. Government sources said the claims made by Chaudhary are being investigated.

Read more

JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism

The Delhi Police has filed a FIR against Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) leader Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly destroying the varsity’s property. Ghosh and others have been accused of destroying the server room on Saturday, a day before masked men and women armed with rods and hammers went about beating students and teachers on campus.

Read more

Pulav, idlis, halwa: Desi menu for astronauts on India’s first manned spaceflight Gaganyaan

From egg rolls to vegetable pulav, astronauts proposed to travel on Gaganyaan, India’s first manned spaceflight scheduled for December 2021, will have a range of food items to choose from. The menu has been developed by Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory.

Read more

No Justin Langer, Australia to have new head coach for India series

After a triumphant and unbeaten summer, Australia head coach Justin Langer will be taking a short break when his side travels to India for the upcoming three-match ODI series. In his absence, senior assistant Andrew McDonald will be taking over the top job for the three ODIs. This will be the former all-rounder’s first assignment as head coach of the national side.

Read more

Hrithik, Sussanne’s holiday with sons and parents. See pics

Many Bollywood stars including the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez jetted off to exotic locations to ring in the New Year. So did the Roshans. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne has shared a bunch of pictures from their French holiday.

Read more

How BTS revolutionised K-Pop and men’s fashion for the world

BTS members Jin, Suga, RM, JHope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are all known to have individualistic styles, and have the highest net worth among their South Korean counterparts, but above all they are known to set new standards for fashion.

Read more