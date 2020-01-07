Pulav, idlis, halwa: Desi menu for astronauts on India’s first manned spaceflight Gaganyaan

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:40 IST

From egg rolls to vegetable pulav, astronauts proposed to travel on Gaganyaan, India’s first manned spaceflight scheduled for December 2021, will have a range of food items to choose from.

News agency Asian News International has reported the Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory has prepared a wide menu for the astronauts with egg rolls, vegetable rolls, idli and sambhar, moong dal halwa and vegetable pulav.

To help astronauts drink liquid, including water and juices, in space where there is no gravity, special containers have also been developed for Mission Gaganyaan, it reported.

Food heaters would also be provided to the astronauts, according to ANI.

Special containers have been developed to help astronauts drink liquids during Mission Gaganyan. ( ANI / Twitter )

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has said it has shortlisted four astronauts for Gaganyaan, which is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore, and that they will be trained in India and Russia from the third week of January.

The space agency has not named the astronauts, who will all be Indian Air Force pilots.

“We have made good progress on the Gaganyaan mission this year. Many of the designs have been completed. The selection process for the astronauts is over, now the training for the four astronauts identified is planned for the third week of January this year,” Isro’s chairperson K Sivan said on January 1.

Gaganyaan mission was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2018.