Home / India News / Pulav, idlis, halwa: Desi menu for astronauts on India’s first manned spaceflight Gaganyaan

Pulav, idlis, halwa: Desi menu for astronauts on India’s first manned spaceflight Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has said it has shortlisted four astronauts for Gaganyaan, which is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore, and that they will be trained in India and Russia from the third week of January

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The menu for the astronauts who will travel on Gaganyaan has been developoed by Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory.
From egg rolls to vegetable pulav, astronauts proposed to travel on Gaganyaan, India’s first manned spaceflight scheduled for December 2021, will have a range of food items to choose from.

News agency Asian News International has reported the Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory has prepared a wide menu for the astronauts with egg rolls, vegetable rolls, idli and sambhar, moong dal halwa and vegetable pulav.

To help astronauts drink liquid, including water and juices, in space where there is no gravity, special containers have also been developed for Mission Gaganyaan, it reported.

Food heaters would also be provided to the astronauts, according to ANI.

 

Special containers have been developed to help astronauts drink liquids during Mission Gaganyan.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has said it has shortlisted four astronauts for Gaganyaan, which is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore, and that they will be trained in India and Russia from the third week of January.

The space agency has not named the astronauts, who will all be Indian Air Force pilots.

“We have made good progress on the Gaganyaan mission this year. Many of the designs have been completed. The selection process for the astronauts is over, now the training for the four astronauts identified is planned for the third week of January this year,” Isro’s chairperson K Sivan said on January 1.

Gaganyaan mission was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2018.

Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
