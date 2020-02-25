News updates from Hindustan Times | Pakistan human rights minister may raise Jammu and Kashmir in UN speech today and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 08:58 IST

Pakistan human rights minister may raise Jammu and Kashmir in UN speech today

With Pakistan foreign minister Makdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi dropping out of the event at the last minute, Shireen Mazari, the country’s human rights minister, is expected to speak at the UN Human Rights Council session at Geneva on Tuesday, and accuse India of human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Began with roses, ended with bullets: How CAA protests in Delhi unfolded

Around 11am on Monday, the anti-CAA protesters who had gathered on the main road under the Jafrabad Metro station had red roses in their hands, planning to welcome the CAA supporters, who were gathering roughly a kilometre away on the same road under Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station, with flowers. Read more

On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business

Trump, his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, arrived in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for his nearly 36-hour-long first-ever visit to India. Read more

‘Those chanting pro-Pak slogans should be shot at sight’: Karnataka MLA

After the Karnataka Agriculture minister called for a law to “shoot at sight” those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans in the country, another state lawmaker has raised a similar demand. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Scott Styris reveals why Indian pacers struggled on a pitch where Kiwi fast bowlers succeeded

India’s toothless performance in the first Test against New Zealand came as a surprise for many as Virat Kohli and his men went down by 10 wickets within 4 days at Wellington. Read more

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Kumar Sanu music video to 90s ad, have you seen these old videos of the actor?

Shahid Kapoor, who turns 39 today, has been in the film industry for more than a decade and a half. But his career in showbiz started much earlier, with music videos and commercials. Read more

US First Lady Melania Trump’s desi sartorial touch on her India trip

Known for her body-con dressing, penchant for tailoring and fit-and-flare silhouettes, Melania Trump hit all the right sartorial notes on her arrival to India. Read more