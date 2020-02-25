e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Pakistan human rights minister may raise Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan human rights minister may raise Jammu and Kashmir

Mazari, who has previously accused the EU of adopting discriminatory approach by not mentioning human rights violations by India in Kashmir and against its minorities, is expected to obliquely raise CAA by talking about religious persecution.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 02:40 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s human rights minister, is expected to speak at the UN Human Rights Council session at Geneva
Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s human rights minister, is expected to speak at the UN Human Rights Council session at Geneva(Photo: PTI)
         

With Pakistan foreign minister Makdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi dropping out of the event at the last minute, Shireen Mazari, the country’s human rights minister, is expected to speak at the UN Human Rights Council session at Geneva on Tuesday, and accuse India of human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mazari, who has previously accused the European Union of adopting discriminatory approach by not mentioning human rights violations by India in Kashmir and against its minorities, is expected to obliquely raise the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by talking about religious persecution. The act fast-tracks Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Indian representative Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), will address the UNHRC on February 26 and is expected to give a firm riposte to the Pakistani allegations. Unlike the Financial Action Task Force, Pakistan does not have support of its close allies Malaysia and Turkey in the 47 member UNHRC. Even its all-weather ally China isn’t a member.

Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari did not find any traction to her charges against India in the EU, with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meeting all EU Foreign Ministers at Brussels last week and explaining India’s position on both the nullification of Article 370 as well as the CAA.

However, Pakistan is waiting for China to assume presidentship of the UNSC in March for a month to make its next move against India, people familiar with the matter said.

tags
top news
‘True, loyal friend’: Donald Trump affirms India relationship
‘True, loyal friend’: Donald Trump affirms India relationship
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
4 including cop die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad decline invite to state banquet for Trump
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Modi and Trump’s speeches went beyond the transactional | HT Editorial
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Fifth-generation Honda City sedan to be unveiled on March 16
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news