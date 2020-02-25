Pakistan human rights minister may raise Jammu and Kashmir

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 02:40 IST

With Pakistan foreign minister Makdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi dropping out of the event at the last minute, Shireen Mazari, the country’s human rights minister, is expected to speak at the UN Human Rights Council session at Geneva on Tuesday, and accuse India of human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mazari, who has previously accused the European Union of adopting discriminatory approach by not mentioning human rights violations by India in Kashmir and against its minorities, is expected to obliquely raise the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by talking about religious persecution. The act fast-tracks Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Indian representative Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), will address the UNHRC on February 26 and is expected to give a firm riposte to the Pakistani allegations. Unlike the Financial Action Task Force, Pakistan does not have support of its close allies Malaysia and Turkey in the 47 member UNHRC. Even its all-weather ally China isn’t a member.

Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari did not find any traction to her charges against India in the EU, with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meeting all EU Foreign Ministers at Brussels last week and explaining India’s position on both the nullification of Article 370 as well as the CAA.

However, Pakistan is waiting for China to assume presidentship of the UNSC in March for a month to make its next move against India, people familiar with the matter said.