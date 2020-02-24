First Lady’s desi sartorial touch on her India trip

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:31 IST

Known for her body-con dressing, penchant for tailoring and fit-and-flare silhouettes, Melania Trump hit all the right sartorial notes on her arrival to India. While the First Lady wore a pristine white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre, President Trump offset his navy suit with a bright yellow tie. Melania paired her ensemble with bronze-green coloured satin ribbon belt, which added a statement pop of colour to the chic ensemble. The sash is made of green silk and gold metallic thread. The designer posted on the label’s Instagram account, “Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe . The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director . The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece.”

She completed the look with matching white shoes and her signature blow-dried mane as she greeted PM Modi with a smile.

Designer Suneet Varma hails this look as incredibly elegant and gracious. “For me, this look is a winner and the sash, which has always been a part of our tradition is an ode to India. Historically, the Indian mythology and royalty have been synonymous the cummerbund. Be it our weddings or dance forms, you always see the sash adding to the sartorial flair. Also, the white jumpsuit sends out a message of peace and purity. I’d love to see Melania in traditional clothing during this trip.”

Designer Rahul Mishra seconds this observation. “I like the sash around the waist with Indian motifs and the pleasing white ensemble denotes new beginnings. At the same time, it’s weather appropriate. She looks at ease radiating an unmistakable power dressing vibe. And with the sash addition, she comes across as someone who’s strong and ready to adapt to a new culture,” says Rahul.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad ( REUTERS )

Ivanka Trump’s day dress with floral print ushered in the arrival of Spring season in India. “The hues complement her complexion and blonde mane. She’s a young, attractive woman and dresses the part,” says Suneet.

Combine a comfort-driven approach with vibrant florals and one’s summed up Ivanka’s first look. “There’s a bit of Indianness here as India is all about colour,” quips Rahul.

Besides the fashion-forward ladies, Trump’s statement tie has been the talk of style corridors. Menswear designer Sahil Aneja sees it as a fun addition to President’s suit. “He’s trying to make a quirky impression besides the bright hues have always been associated with India,” says Sahil.