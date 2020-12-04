News updates from Hindustan Times: Petition in Supreme Court asking for removal of protesting farmers at Delhi border and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:58 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 5 PM.

Farmers blocking essential services, increasing Covid-19 threat: Petition filed in Supreme Court

A petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders has been submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday as the farmers’ ongoing protest entered its 9th day. Read More

Centre has no Covid-19 vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet

In an all-party meet on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s vaccination programme against Covid-19 would begin as soon as scientists engaged in developing vaccines give a go-ahead. Read More

Mamata Banerjee speaks to protesting farmers; sends emissary to meet them at Singhu border

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the representatives of the farmers protesting against contentious farm laws and sent an emissary to meet them at the Delhi-Haryana border on Friday. Read More

MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest

India on Friday summoned Canada’s envoy Nadir Patel and told him that remarks by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian lawmakers on the farmers’ protest had the potential to “seriously” damage bilateral ties. The move signalled India’s ire over remarks by the Canadian leadership that have been perceived in New Delhi as interference in the country’s internal affairs. Read More

Wait, what? Milind Soman makes jaws drop as he nails a headstand in the backdrop of Mount Everest

While we find it hard to leave our cosy blankets and work from home cuddled before our laptop and computer screens, Milind Soman is making jaws drop at his swoon-worthy workout in the backdrop of Mount Everest. Setting travel and fitness goals soaring higher this Friday. Read More

Potato sack but make it fashion? Looks like potato sack pants are the new trend

With 2020 approaching its end, if you thought that you’d seen it all, then think again. Here is a new funny fashion trend that will most probably make you scratch your head and say, “What?”. But don’t just take our word for it. Check out these potato sack pants for yourself to see if they’re ‘apeeling’ or if they make you want to say, “Thank you, next”. Read More

Arshad Warsi on Munna Bhai 3: ‘I don’t think it is going to happen, you all should go to Rajkumar Hirani’s home and threaten him’

Actor Arshad Warsi gave Bollywood one of its most iconic characters of all time, Circuit, with Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. However, it looks like we have already seen the last of Circuit and his tapori antics. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad said that the chances for a Munna Bhai 3 are bleak at best.Watch