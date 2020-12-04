Arshad Warsi on Munna Bhai 3: ‘I don’t think it is going to happen, you all should go to Rajkumar Hirani’s home and threaten him’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 12:22 IST

Actor Arshad Warsi gave Bollywood one of its most iconic characters of all time, Circuit, with Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. However, it looks like we have already seen the last of Circuit and his tapori antics. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad said that the chances for a Munna Bhai 3 are bleak at best.

Arshad said that director Rajkumar Hirani is busy with other projects at the moment. “Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast. I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so,” he said. “Sad for all of us,” he added.

Arshad played Circuit to Sanjay Dutt’s golden-hearted thug Munna Bhai in two films. Their friendship translated to real life as well after the movies. Sanjay recently recovered from lung cancer and Arshad says he had been keeping in touch with the star. “He’s fine. Just spoke to him some days back from Dubai. He said why don’t you come over. I said I can’t. He does that. Calls up, says ‘What are you doing bro, why don’t you come over, I am in Dubai. Do you need anything from here?’ We speak about how is he doing, his health, yeh, woh. He’s doing good,” he said.

After playing Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Arshad made a space for himself as Bollywood’s go-to funny friend. A character so popular can sometimes also be a little too constricting for an actor who wishes to explore more that films have to offer when it comes to a variety of roles. However, Arshad doesn’t feel caged in by Circuit’s popularity. “I feel as an actor, your job is to entertain people. I like to do what people like to see. It’s like when we watch a film, we always watch a film that we like to watch. Not the one we don’t like to watch. It’s just like that. If people want to see something, I am more than happy to do it. Then I know everybody likes comedy. I do it, I have no qualms about it. But saying that, that does not mean that I don’t enjoy doing other things. I love doing serious roles. But that depends on what movie it is,” he said.

“An actor can only be limited to the talent he has. I don’t have problems with doing anything so I don’t feel myself limited to getting stuck with something. I am one of those fortunate actors who get offered serious roles, villainous roles, everything,” he added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut-Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly: She calls him Karan Johar’s pet, he says she has no ‘tameez’

But Arshad is slowly and steadily breaking out of the mould and he has streaming platforms to thank for it. He made his digital debut with crime drama Asur and will soon be seen with Bhumi Pednekar in Durgamati. “I was actually very happy when Asur was offered to me and it was a completely different role. Serious. I was so happy to do that. And Durgamati is again, completely different. I like doing various things. It is like--I was telling somebody else-- going to a buffet and having all the dishes but getting the same thing. It’s no fun. You’ve got to do various things to make yourself feel good. For me it’s a good time that I am getting to do a Bachchan Pandey which is absolutely funny, a Durgamati, which is a completely different role to Asur, which is absolutely not connected to the other two,” he said. Durgamati releases on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

Follow @htshowbiz for more