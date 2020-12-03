Kangana Ranaut-Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly: She calls him Karan Johar’s pet, he says she has no ‘tameez’

bollywood

After Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet criticising Kangana Ranaut, she too has responded with barbed words. Kangana took to Twitter on Thursday, calling Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar’s pet and herself a lioness.

“Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (Karan Johar’s pet, the grandma who was protesting in Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship, the same grandma was seen protesting with the farmers. I don’t even know who is Mahinder Kaur. What is this new drama?) Stop this right now,” she wrote in a tweet.

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

In another tweet, she wrote, “Listen you vultures, do not consider my silence as my weakness. I see how you are instigating the innocent by lying to them and are using them. Just like Shaheen Bagh, the truth behind these protests will soon be out. Then I will write a brilliant speech and leave with your faces black,” she wrote and signed off as ‘Babbar sherni’.

Diljit retaliated saying, “Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well).” He added that he is not from Bollywood but from Punjab and will give it back to her manifold. He said that he is not the one struggling in Bollywood. It’s film producers who bring him work, asking him to join their movies.

Kangana responded, “Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,m ain Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon, maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha (You are a bootlicker, the one you try to please, I take them to task everyday. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who would lie. I only spoke about the Shaheen Bagh protestor), if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise.”

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu..



Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an..



SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE..



Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu..



PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..👍 https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Diljit said that Kangana has no manners. “Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI (You have no sense how to speak to someone’s mother or sister. You are a woman yourself and are calling another one would work for Rs 100. Our mothers of Punjab are like God to us. You have poked the hornet’s nest. Google this Punjabi now,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Diljit had tweeted at Kangana, slamming her for her comment on an elderly Sikh woman. Kangana had seemingly misidentified her as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh protests, saying that she had also joined the farmers’ protests for just Rs 100. She soon deleted the tweet.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Sharing a video of the Sikh woman, Mahinder Kaur, Diljit had said that Kangana ‘says anything’ and that one ‘shouldn’t be so blind.’

In an another tweet, Kangana said that Mahinder Kaur was brought into the controversy from ‘don’t know where’, not accepting that she had featured in the original tweet that she had posted. “I had only commented on Shaheen Baag dadi cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don’t know from where they brought another elderly lady in to the picture and now endlessly spreading lies.Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman,” she wrote.

Kangana has been sent a legal notice as well by advocate Harkam Singh for her comments against Mahinder Kaur. In the legal notice dated November 30, he suggested Kangana should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman.

