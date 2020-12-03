e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against elderly Sikh woman: ‘Shouldn’t be so blind, she says anything’

Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against elderly Sikh woman: ‘Shouldn’t be so blind, she says anything’

Diljit Dosanjh is the latest celebrity to slam Kangana Ranaut for her now-deleted tweet against elderly Sikh woman who had joined the farmers’ protest. Diljit said that ‘Kangana keeps saying anything.'

bollywood Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Diljit Dosanjh has tweeted ‘proof’ about Mahinder Kaur’s identity to Kangana Ranaut.
Diljit Dosanjh has tweeted ‘proof’ about Mahinder Kaur’s identity to Kangana Ranaut.
         

Diljit Dosanjh has joined multiple Punjabi stars as they rebuked actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest Twitter fiasco. Kangana had shared a tweet, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had written that the woman had joined the protest for a meagre price of Rs 100.

While Kangana soon deleted the tweet, the damage was already done. After Prince Narula, Sargun Mehta, Himanshi Khurana and others, Diljit, too, has slammed Kangana as someone who ‘says anything’.

 

Sharing a video interview of the elderly woman, whose name is Mahinder Kaur, Diljit tagged Kangana’s Twitter account, showing her the proof. “Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything),” he wrote in his tweet.

 

In the interview by BBC, Mahinder and her other friends at the protest said that Kangana should come and work in the fields for a day to know what farmers have to do. “We will give her Rs 100 in the evening,” said a woman in the video.

Also read: Shah Rukh should not have done Zero, says Lilliput: ‘What is there to act when playing a dwarf?’

Kangana has been slapped with a legal notice as well. Advocate Harkam Singh, in the legal notice dated November 30, suggested Kangana should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman.

“It is to inform you that the said lady is not a fake lady. Her name is Mahinder Kaur and she belongs to Bathinda. She is the wife of farmer Labh Singh Nambardar. She in her life, has always remained connected with fields and filed work and she is the wife of a farmer,” the notice said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Mannar, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Kerala
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Mannar, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Kerala
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In