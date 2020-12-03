Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against elderly Sikh woman: ‘Shouldn’t be so blind, she says anything’

Diljit Dosanjh has joined multiple Punjabi stars as they rebuked actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest Twitter fiasco. Kangana had shared a tweet, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had written that the woman had joined the protest for a meagre price of Rs 100.

While Kangana soon deleted the tweet, the damage was already done. After Prince Narula, Sargun Mehta, Himanshi Khurana and others, Diljit, too, has slammed Kangana as someone who ‘says anything’.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Sharing a video interview of the elderly woman, whose name is Mahinder Kaur, Diljit tagged Kangana’s Twitter account, showing her the proof. “Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything),” he wrote in his tweet.

In the interview by BBC, Mahinder and her other friends at the protest said that Kangana should come and work in the fields for a day to know what farmers have to do. “We will give her Rs 100 in the evening,” said a woman in the video.

Kangana has been slapped with a legal notice as well. Advocate Harkam Singh, in the legal notice dated November 30, suggested Kangana should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman.

“It is to inform you that the said lady is not a fake lady. Her name is Mahinder Kaur and she belongs to Bathinda. She is the wife of farmer Labh Singh Nambardar. She in her life, has always remained connected with fields and filed work and she is the wife of a farmer,” the notice said.

