Wait, what? Milind Soman makes jaws drop as he nails a headstand in the backdrop of Mount Everest

Wait, what? Milind Soman makes jaws drop as he nails a headstand in the backdrop of Mount Everest

Watch: Milind Soman sets travel and fitness goals soaring higher this Friday as he gives fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his intense workout session in the backdrop of a sunset with mountains ‘Makalu, Lhotse and Everest on the horizon’

fitness Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:07 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Milind Soman makes jaws drop as he nails a headstand in the backdrop of Mount Everest
Milind Soman makes jaws drop as he nails a headstand in the backdrop of Mount Everest(Instagram/milindrunning)
         

While we find it hard to leave our cosy blankets and work from home cuddled before our laptop and computer screens, Milind Soman is making jaws drop at his swoon-worthy workout in the backdrop of Mount Everest. Setting travel and fitness goals soaring higher this Friday, the supermodel gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his intense workout session in the backdrop of a caramel setting sun with mountains “Makalu, Lhotse and Everest on the horizon.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared a video where he can be seen standing on a summit and channeling his inner fitness addict to nail a headstand on the edge of “ a really beautiful 21km walk from Sandakphu.” Donning his signature grey tee with pink imprints and a navy blue hoodie, the Made in India star teamed it with a pair of similar colour track pants and a pair of white gloves to beat the cold.

Before we could soak in the breathtaking sunset, Milind made sure that we remained stunned as he caught us off guard by crouching down on his bag and nailing a headstand at the tip of the mountain. “If you look closely at the sunset, you can see Makalu, Lhotse and Everest on the horizon this is the viewpoint at Phalut, after a really beautiful 21km walk from Sandakphu.. (sic),” he shared in the caption. The actor added, “People think that being physically fit is tough or takes up a lot of time, the truth is that if you stay off the chair as much as possible, be normally active and use simple exercises just 10min every day with regularity, you will be able to do things that now you cannot even imagine, and at any age (sic).”

The 55-year-old star concluded with an advice that read, “It’s only the first few steps that need you to dig a little deeper into your mind to find the determination that you is necessary and once you find it, there will be no limit to the true enjoyment of LIFE!!!!!!!! (sic).”

 

While Sandakphu might not be a famous tourist destination, it is the highest point of the Singalila Ridge in Darjeeling and Milind Soman’s current trek on West Bengal’s highest peak, with wife Ankita Konwar, has added the place to our travel bucket list.

