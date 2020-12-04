e-paper
Farmers blocking essential services, increasing Covid-19 threat: Petition filed in Supreme Court

Farmers blocking essential services, increasing Covid-19 threat: Petition filed in Supreme Court

Apart from increasing community spread risk, the gathering is blocking essential supply to the city, the petition said seeking removal of the protesting farmers from Capital borders.

Dec 04, 2020
Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers rest during a sit-in protest at Delhi-UP border over Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Friday.
Farmers rest during a sit-in protest at Delhi-UP border over Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)
         

A petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders has been submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday as the farmers’ ongoing protest entered its 9th day.

“It is pertinent to note that in view of the prevention of the community spread of the pandemic disease Coronavirus, it is very necessary to remove the gathering,” the plea said. “This protest is further blocking the roads for all emergency/medical services which are very much required to be supplied with the territory of Delhi in order to stop the spread of coronavirus as the cases of coronavirus patients are increasing rapidly in Delhi and many people were frequently travelling to Delhi from different states to get treatment in big government hospitals situated in Delhi,” the petition further added.

As another round of talks between farmer representatives and Union ministers are scheduled to be held on December 5, the protest is going on, though agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged the farmers to withdraw their protests.

The public interest litigation, filed by advocate Om Prakash Parihar, said the protesters should be shifted to some other place and they should be made to abide by Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“Though the Police has allotted a dedicated place for the protestors to protest peacefully, the protesters are not shifting/moving to the allotted place and in order to create trouble for the commuters they have blocked the borders. Furthermore, owing to their large number of protestors, the police is not able to control such a large gathering,” the PIL said.

Security personnel at border points - Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur - stand guard, as the ongoing protests entered their ninth day on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police suggested alternative routes to commuters entering or exiting the city.

Security personnel remained deployed at Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur border points as farmers continued their protests on Friday. Several routes in and around the Capital are closed on Friday and vehicles are allowed in some other routes under restrictions.The Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter informed commuters about the closure of Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders. National Highway-44 is also closed on both sides. Chilla border on Noida link road and Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 too are shut.

Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed for any traffic movement while Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers.

