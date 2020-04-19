News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:24 IST

PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the role of small traders and local shopkeepers who have played a vital part in the supply chain of essential commodities by selling and delivering basic necessities to citizens at huge personal risk during the Covid-19 health crisis and the subsequent lockdown.

Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event

US President Donald Trump and his administration's consistent attacks on the World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have set up a face-off at the proposed annual meeting of the World Health Assembly on May 18.

No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday no decision has yet been taken to resume domestic and international flight at the end of the lockdown.

Asymptomatic Covid cases between 50 to 82%, highlight the threat from silent carriers

50 to 82 per cent of India's total coronavirus patients registered across states are asymptomatic, say officials from different states, presenting a difficulty in the further easing of lockdown norms beyond May 3.

Life Hacks: Seeking beauty in the monotony of the lockdown effect

Despite starting out with the best intentions, our days become monotonous because we're locked down. It is only human to think about what can be done to escape that monotony.

Human gestures hearing impaired dog about going on walk, her reaction is priceless. Watch

There are a lot of things that can make a dog go crazy. It can be their favourite treat or when their favourite human returns home. However mostly, it's all about walks.

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha loses aunt to coronavirus, says ‘no one could be with her in person in her final moments’

Gurinder Chadha has revealed that her aunt died of coronavirus-related complications on Sunday. The filmmaker also shared that though no one from the family could be there by her side in her final moments, her children were on video call with her and chanting prayers.

UPSC, SSC exam update: Union minister Jitendra Singh speaks on Covid impact

Union minister Jitendra Singh commented on the postponement of UPSC and SSC examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Singh said that UPSC has issued a circular stating that a decision regarding conduct of the exams will be taken after May 3. The nationwide lockdown to 'break the cycle' of Coronavirus infection was extended to May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14.