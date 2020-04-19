Human gestures hearing impaired dog about going on walk, her reaction is priceless. Watch

it-s-viral

There are a lot of things that can make a dog go crazy. It can be their favourite treat or when their favourite human returns home. However mostly, it’s all about walks. Most of our furry friends just don’t want to miss an opportunity to go out, meet new humans, objects, wag their tails and make new doggy friends. But, have you ever thought how the doggos with special needs manage all that. Well, this video posted on Twitter may give you an answer and that too in an adorable way.

The 14-second-clip posted on Twitter shows two dogs and the caption mentions that the white furry one named Sky is deaf. The clip goes on to show how Sky’s human makes her understand the word ‘walk’ using a simple sign.

At first, when the owner says ‘walk’ Sky looks at her pug brother, probably for a translation. A few seconds into the video, the owner shows the gesture of walking using her two fingers, the super smart pooch gets highly excited and jumps in glee with an enthusiastic squeak. And now, the special doggo’s reaction is melting netizens’ hearts.

“This is sky and she is deaf, but watch this,” reads the caption and we advise you to do the same.

The happy pooch’s video has garnered over 5.8 lakh views and still counting. Netizens poured in comments about the furry one’s pure excitement and showered tons of virtual hugs and kisses. While some shared excited reactions of their pets, others wished to cuddle and ‘boop the snoot’ of the very smart Sky.

