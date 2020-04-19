PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the role of small traders and local shopkeepers who have played a vital part in the supply chain of essential commodities by selling and delivering basic necessities to citizens at huge personal risk during the Covid-19 health crisis and the subsequent lockdown.

“In this time of crisis, the countrymen are able to follow the lockdown diligently, in which many sections of society have a positive role to play. Let us imagine what would have happened if these small traders and shopkeepers did not take the risk of their own life and did not deliver the necessities of everyday life to fellow citizens?” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic affects every human being equally irrespective of faith, colour or caste.

“Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together,” PM Modi had said in a post on LinkedIn.

He said the world is now facing a common challenge that will test humanity’s resilience. The pandemic has affected more than 16,116 people in India and more than 23 lakh across the globe.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 16,116, which includes 519 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.