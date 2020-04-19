PM Modi says Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste and creed

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the highly infectious virus disease Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders.

“Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together,” the prime minister said in his LinkedIn post.

“India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity,” PM Modi’s post read.

The next big ideas from India, PM Modi said, should find global relevance and application. “They should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind,” the prime minister wrote in his post.