News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi calls Goa 'new model of development' and all the latest news

‘Goa is new model of development’: PM Modi at Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa” programme. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi described Goa as a new model of development, adding that under chief minister Pramod Sawant, the state played a leading role in implementing schemes of the central government. Read more

‘NCB wants to make this an extraordinary case...’: Top defense lawyer on Aryan Khan case

As actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan heads to the High Court for bail, we spoke to one of India’s best criminal defense lawyers, Rebecca John, about the intricacies of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Khan was arrested during the Narcotics bureau’s raid on a cruise ship party on October 3, along with several others. Read more

'Rohit, Kohli were struggling in IPL': Amir predicts winner of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, gives '60-40 edge'

Former left-arm quick Mohammad Amir has made his prediction for the upcoming blockbuster T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.Amir, 29, mentioned that even though it is hard to predict results in T20 cricket, he would believe that India hold a slight advantage over Pakistan due to the fact that they are coming into the ICC event having played the Indian Premier League which took place in the UAE. Read more

TVS Radeon launched in new colours for festive season. Check new prices here

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of its Radeon commuter in two new paint schemes in India. The company has rolled out two new dual-tone colour scheme options in the form of Red and Black option as well as a Blue and Black option. Save for the different paint scheme, there is no other change on the commuter motorcycle. Read more

Woman’s ‘trippy’ work of art will make your jaw drop. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos showcasing varied artworks by talented artists. Just like this clip featuring such an artist and her ‘trippy’ work. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop in surprise. Read more

Shruti Seth’s intense backbend variations are our perfect weekend inspo

Shruti Seth is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her living room, engrossed in a yoga position. Shruti swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and it shows on her. Read more

U'khand: Free air ambulance service to rescue people from rain-hit remote areas

Uttarakhand govt started a free air ambulance service to rescue people from remote villages. CM Pushkar Dhami had earlier directed officials to start the service following incessant rains. In a tweet, Dhami also ordered the airlifting of three people who have been injured in Chamoli's Maithana. Watch more

