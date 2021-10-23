‘Goa is new model of development’: PM Modi at Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa” programme. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi described Goa as a new model of development, adding that under chief minister Pramod Sawant, the state played a leading role in implementing schemes of the central government.

Speaking about the scheme, he said that Goa has everything that is required for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This, PM Modi said, was possible due to “double-engine” government, referring to his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power both at the Centre and the coastal state.

Prime Minister Modi further said that in the coming years, food processing industry will be the one of the biggest strengths of the Swayampurna programme. “Especially in the field of fish processing, Goa can become the country's strength. India's fish reaches global markets after being processed in east Asian countries. To change this, the fisheries sector, for the first time, is being provided assistance at a large scale,” he added.

PM Modi also noted that the infrastructure being developed in the state will help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and fishermen. “This year, the fund to modernise rural infrastructre in Goa has been hiked by five times compared to that under previous governments,” he said.

About Swayampurna Goa programme:

Under this scheme, which was launched on October 1, 2020, an officer of the state government as “Swayampurna Mitra.” This “Mitra” (friend) visits a designated panchayat or municipality to ensure that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.