News updates from Hindustan Times: Police fired at Vikas Dubey in self defence, UP govt tells Supreme Court and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times:

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cop killed gangster Vikas Dubey ‘in defence’, UP police tells SC, claims encounter was genuine

Uttar Pradesh Police has refuted the allegations that Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey and five of his associates were killed in staged encounters in its detailed reply submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday.

Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, who has been hemmed in by his rivals in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) for weeks, has suggested that his replacement should be from the CPN (Unified Marxist–Leninist) faction of the party.

Rajnath Singh watches military exercise by T-90 tanks at 11,000 ft in Leh

The Indian Army showcased its T-90 tanks and armoured combat vehicles as defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation at the border on Friday, over a month after 20 soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

News anchor’s tooth falls out during live TV. She keeps her cool and carries on. Watch

Live TV can be unpredictable sometimes. However, the way this Ukrainian new anchor handled a bizarre situation during a broadcast has left many impressed.

From Donald Trump to Black Lives Matter protesters: There’s a mask for everyone

They can be colourful or come in basic black, make a political statement or just a funny one. Masks made of cotton and other washable materials have become big sellers, and an emerging fashion item, as face coverings have been increasingly mandated around the world to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

I’ll never drop Cheteshwar Pujara from my ODI team: Former India spinner Dilip Doshi

Cheteshwar Pujara might have played just five ODIs since making his debut in 2013 but former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi says he would never drop someone as solid as Pujara from his ODI team.

Man discovers ammunition reportedly from World War-II times in Imphal

A man in Moreh area of Imphal discovered ammunition while leveling his field. The ammunition is believed to be from World War-II times and has been shifted from the residential area by the police.