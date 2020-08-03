News updates from Hindustan Times: President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 08:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Sacred thread of love’: President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several leaders who extended their wishes on Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, on Monday. Read more

India, China plan protocol to avoid skirmishes

Although military commanders are negotiating disengagement of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the 1,597 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, diplomats from both countries are considering the option of putting patrolling protocols in place to avoid a repeat of the June 15 Galwan Valley flare-up. Read more

Google Pixel 4a to launch today, expected specs, price and more

Google will finally launch its affordable ‘Pixel 4a’ smartphone later today. Google announced the launch of a new phone which is most likely the Pixel 4a. This phone has been delayed for months with its debut first expected in May this year. Read more

Clip of bathing baby tapir taking will make you want to take a dip in water

To get respite from soaring temperature, taking a shower is often the easy way out. However, it’s not just humans who love taking a long dip in the waters. Case in point is the video of this baby tapir enjoying a cool dip in the water. Read more

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Books to read and share with your siblings this Rakhi festival

Literature and fiction serve as a mirror to real life, as they say, and often, literature does a better job of portraying reality and human relationships than reality itself. In the real word, intentions are misunderstood, bonds fray, memories fade. Read more

The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 5th August, 2020. Preparations are underway in full swing in the temple town for the grand ‘bhoomi poojan’. Read more

‘Shahid Afridi used Sachin Tendulkar’s bat to score fastest century, it made him a batsman’

Just into his second ODI, Shahid Afridi did the unthinkable when he scored a century of 37-ball against Sri Lanka in Nairobi. It was once the fastest ODI century of all time, a record that stood for 18 years before New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson bettered it by a ball against West Indies in 2014. Read more