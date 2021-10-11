News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka demands MoS Ajay Mishra's dismissal, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Priyanka joins Cong workers in maun vrat demanding MoS Ajay Mishra's dismissal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday joined her party functionaries in ‘maun vrat’ (silent protest) demanding the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which at least eight persons, including farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3. Read more

‘Mindset of educated, working women have broadened too much’: BJP’s CT Ravi

Referring to Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar’s controversial remarks on modern Indian women, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi said that Western influence and the culture of micro families are why women nowadays want to remain single and are unwilling to have children. However, Ravi clarified that not “every Indian woman is like this.” Read more

'I put my hand up straightaway and said I'm pretty sure Dhoni will come out now': Ponting reveals details of DC dugout

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MS Dhoni's match-winning cameo for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 has gotten everybody talking again. And rightfully; after all the CSK skipper, who has been grossly out of form this season, produced the good with the bat to take the franchise into their 9th final. DC head coach Ricky Ponting, despite being on the wrong side of the result, heaped praise on the legendary cricketer. Read more

Skoda offers first glimpse of Slavia testing on Indian roads in camouflage

Skoda has teased the upcoming Slavia mid-size sedan and offered a first glimpse at the car, albeit wrapped in a camouflage. The Czech carmaker released an image of the car in orange wraparound camouflage, testing on Indian roads ahead of its possible launch later this year. Read more

Neena Gupta reveals the ‘small things’ that attracted her to Viv Richards, enough for them to have an unplanned baby

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Neena Gupta spoke about the chapter on Vivian Richards in her recently-released autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, and how she decided to write about certain things and leave some details out. Read more

Vivo Y20T priced at ₹ 15,490 on launch; packs triple cameras

Vivo Y20T has been launched in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, 13MP triple camera setup and an Extended RAM feature. Vivo Y20T priced on launch is ₹15,490. Read more

Sunny Leone proves mini skirt trend is sexy on date night with Daniel Weber

If you are a regular here, you would be well versed by now about Bollywood diva Sunny Leone's millennial fashion love for mini skirts and her latest set of pictures are enough to back our claim. Stepping out for a “good” date night with hubby Daniel Weber, Sunny was seen twinning in black hoodie and serving another mini skirt look as the whimsical and sexy trend makes a comeback to ooze hotness. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON