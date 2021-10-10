News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka attacks Centre, says nobody safe in this country and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nobody is safe in this country, will not stop until we bring change: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said nobody was safe under the Narendra Modi government and this included the poor, the Dalit community and women, adding, however, billionaire friends of the regime were managing fine. Read more

Owaisi friend of past life, Mohan Bhagwat 'Shakuni': Engineer wants Sundays off

The leave application of a Madhya Pradesh engineer posted in Malwa district has gone viral on social media as he prayed to his senior for off on Sundays because he wants to go door-to-door begging on Sundays. But why? In his application, deputy engineer Rajkumar Yadav explained in detail that he wants to embark on the religious journey to erase his ego, the realisation that dawn upon him after he suddenly had a flashback of his last birth, Livehindustan reported. The story does not end here. The engineer also receives a reply from his senior who says that the journey to erase one's ego should begin by not thinking that he can spend his Sundays the way he wants. Read more

Malaysia eases travel curbs as 90% adults fully jabbed. Check details

In a milestone, Malaysia has fully vaccinated 90 per cent of its adult population, enabling the government to lift interstate and international travel restrictions that have been in place for months. Read more

'Ponting took me aside, told me I am one of the main players of the team': DC bowler ahead of Qualifier 1 clash vs CSK

For the longest time, the Delhi Capitals were known as the perennial underachievers. The Capitals, (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) always had a brilliant unit, but somehow their campaign never lived up to the expectations. However, the fortunes of the franchise changed in 2019, not only due to the name change but also because of the kind of performance DC dished out. Read more

Kangana Ranaut reminds fans how Jackie Chan apologised after son's drugs scandal: 'Just saying'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reposted an Instagram post about Jackie Chan. She took to Instagram Stories to share it. The post mentioned how Jackie had publicly apologised after his son Jaycee was caught in a drugs scandal in 2014. Jaycee was arrested after police found 100 grams of marijuana in his apartment in Beijing. Read more

Minecraft gamer builds awesome jungle temple! See time-lapse YouTube video

A Minecraft user has painstakingly built a jungle temple as well as a vast area around it including raised terrain and trees. Take a look at the impressive building created by the user shared through YouTube video. Read more

Pak’s AQ Khan, who illegally sold nuclear tech to Iran, Libya and N Korea, dies

Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as ‘father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb’ passed away at 85. He died after being transferred to the KRL Hospital in Islamabad with lung problems. Watch more

