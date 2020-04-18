News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:14 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present

Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of senior Union ministers at his residence on Saturday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.All senior ministers were seen wearing masks. Read more

Coronavirus update: Calcutta HC to monitor Bengal’s steps in tackling Covid-19 outbreak

Calcutta High Court said on Friday it will monitor the West Bengal government’s preparedness in fighting the Covid-19 outbreak on a regular basis and asked the state to submit reports without waiting for its order. Read more

Jharkhand witnessing ‘war-like situation’ due to Covid-19: HC

The Jharkhand high court on Friday expressed concern over the spread of novel coronavirus infection in different parts of the state, observing that a “war like situation” has arisen. Read more

UK doctors told to wear aprons while treating Covid-19 patients as full-length protective gowns run out: Report

British healthcare staff have been advised to treat Covid-19 patients without full-length protective gowns due to shortages of equipment, the Guardian newspaper reported on Friday. Read more

Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam-ul-Haq names iconic batsman, speaks about his passion

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the aggression possessed by West Indies’ batting maestro Sir Vivian Richards remains unmatched today, despite the high-scoring encounters and despite the advent of T20 format of the modern era. Read more

CBSE may revise syllabus of classes 9-12 to compensate for loss of time due to lockdown

After the new academic calendar of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) was released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday, CBSE is also working towards a revised or rationalised syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12. Read more

Zoa Morani pens note after Karim Morani’s return post Covid-19, says ‘whirlwind of an experience but happy to be on the other side of it’

Hours after Ra.One producer Karim Morani was discharged from the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai for testing negative for coronavirus, his actor daughter Zoa Morani penned a long heartfelt note about the family’s recovery on Instagram. Read more

India’s Aarogya Setu app touches 60 million mark

Niti Aayog, earlier this week, said that the government’s Aarogya Setu app has become the fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads. Now, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister RS Prasad has announced that the app has been downloaded by 60 million people in India. Read more

World Heritage Day: Amputated artisans, floating idols, here are some lesser known facts about India’s heritage sites

Every year, April 18 is celebrated as the International Day for Monuments and Sites or World Heritage Day. The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) promote cultural heritage and diversity of the world’s monuments and heritage sites on this day. Read more

Watch| ‘I’m not happy’: Donald Trump slams China over handling of COVID-19 crisis