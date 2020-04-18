CBSE may revise syllabus of classes 9-12 to compensate for loss of time due to lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:31 IST

After the new academic calendar of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) was released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday, CBSE is also working towards a revised or rationalised syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12. The CBSE is trying to revise the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to compensate for the loss of the academic time of the students due to lockdown.

“NCERT has come out with revised activities calender for classes 1-8, CBSE is assessing the situation and loss of time to rationalise syllabus for classes 9-12 and will inform in due course of time,” informed CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma late on Friday night.

India is under a lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease outbreak. However, schools were closed and exams postponed at least 10 days before the lockdown was announced. The lockdown has now been extended till May 3.