e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE may revise syllabus of classes 9-12 to compensate for loss of time due to lockdown

CBSE may revise syllabus of classes 9-12 to compensate for loss of time due to lockdown

CBSE is working towards a revised or rationalised syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 to compensate for the loss of the academic time of the students due to lockdown.

education Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE is working towards a revised or rationalised syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 to compensate for the loss of the academic time of the students due to lockdown.
CBSE is working towards a revised or rationalised syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 to compensate for the loss of the academic time of the students due to lockdown.
         

After the new academic calendar of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) was released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday, CBSE is also working towards a revised or rationalised syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12. The CBSE is trying to revise the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to compensate for the loss of the academic time of the students due to lockdown.

“NCERT has come out with revised activities calender for classes 1-8, CBSE is assessing the situation and loss of time to rationalise syllabus for classes 9-12 and will inform in due course of time,” informed CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma late on Friday night.

Read:NCERT develops alternative academic calendar to engage school students during lockdown

India is under a lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease outbreak. However, schools were closed and exams postponed at least 10 days before the lockdown was announced. The lockdown has now been extended till May 3.

tags
top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
LIVE: Group of Ministers meet over Covid-19 at Rajnath Singh’s residence
LIVE: Group of Ministers meet over Covid-19 at Rajnath Singh’s residence
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News