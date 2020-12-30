News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: ‘Rama, Krishna preached kindness,’ Priyanka Gandhi’s message to CM Adityanath and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 16:58 IST

CM wants revenge, innocent protesters targeted: Priyanka Gandhi targets Yogi Adityanath

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has hit the streets on several occasions to protest the amended Citizenship Act, on Monday amped up the pitch against the law with a sharp attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government’s effort to crush the protests.

Controversial and mercurial, Ajit Pawar is back as Dy CM after failed coup

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who is also the nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Monday. This is Pawar’s fourth tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, including the last short-lived stint of just three days when in an overnight coup, he took oath along with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister on November 23.

Shiv Sena is Athawale’s prime target over CAA, NRC. Then rebuts his govt

At a rally in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday attacked the Congress and Shiv Sena for their stand on the law. Athawale, an ally of the BJP at the Centre, then went on to declare that NRC was limited to Assam and other states need not worry about it

6 of family go to sleep, suffocate due to smoke after fridge, TV catch fire

Five children and their 40-year-old aunt were asphyxiated following a short circuit in their house at Uttaranchal Vihar Colony in Ghaziabad’s Loni town late on Sunday night. Police said the children, aged between 5 and 12 years, were sleeping with their aunt since others in the family had gone to Meerut to attend a wedding.

Blast at warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port, Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat

A blast occurred in a warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port and Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat. Fire tenders are present on the spot and firefighting operation is underway, reports news agency ANI.

Year 2020: Here are 10 interesting things we bet you didn’t know about New Year’s Eve

Most of you already have celebration plans in place and are extremely excited to say 2019 goodbye in your own special way. While New Year’s Eve is one event where people come together to enjoy, many of us are not aware of the significance of this day. Here are some interesting facts about the day that might take you by surprise.

Barack Obama shares his list of favourite films, TV shows of 2019. How many have you watched?

Former US President Barack Obama has shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019, and the list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag season two, limited series Unbelievable, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s class satire Parasite.

Wisden announces T20I team of decade, Virat Kohli not captain, MS Dhoni misses out

Wisden has announced the T20I team of the decade and unlike the teams in the other format, this playing XI is far more diverse and finds representation from several other countries. There were 897 T20Is played in the decade, in which there were 249,578 scored and 11,293 wickets taken.

