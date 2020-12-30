Blast at warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port, Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat
A blast occurred in a warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port and Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat. Fire tenders are present on the spot and firefighting operation is underway, reports news agency ANIindia Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:29 IST
A blast occurred in a warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port and Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat. Fire tenders are present on the spot and firefighting operation is underway, reports news agency ANI.
More Details Awaited.
tags
top news