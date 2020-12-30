e-paper
Blast at warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port, Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat

Blast at warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port, Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat

A blast occurred in a warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port and Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat. Fire tenders are present on the spot and firefighting operation is underway, reports news agency ANI

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Fire tenders are present and firefighting operation is underway on the spot where a blast took place
Fire tenders are present and firefighting operation is underway on the spot where a blast took place(ANI)
         

A blast occurred in a warehouse of chemical storage tanks near Kandla port and Indian Oil refinery in Gujarat. Fire tenders are present on the spot and firefighting operation is underway, reports news agency ANI.

More Details Awaited.

india news