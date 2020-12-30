e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Barack Obama shares his list of favourite films, TV shows of 2019. How many have you watched?

Barack Obama shares his list of favourite films, TV shows of 2019. How many have you watched?

Former US President Barack Obama has shared a long list of his favourite films and television shows of 2019.

hollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:38 IST

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Barack Obama loved Phoebe Waller Bridge’s Fleabag.
Former US President Barack Obama has shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019, and the list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag season two, limited series Unbelievable, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s class satire Parasite.

The list, which Obama shared on Twitter, features American Factory, a film from his own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Apart from Fleabag and Unbelievable, Damon Lindelof’s critically-acclaimed series Watchmen, was also included in his top picks.

 

This year’s festival favourites -- Mati Diop’s Atlantics Jia Zhangke’s Palme d’Or nominee Ash Is Purest White, Colombian drug trade epic Birds of Passage, and German historical drama Transit -- appear on the list as well.

Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and Lulu Wang’s The Farewell impressed Obama. He also recommended legal drama Just Mercy, Scarlett Johansson-Adam Driver’s Marriage Story, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Diane, racing drama Ford v Ferrari and Sundance world cinema grand jury winner The Souvenir.

