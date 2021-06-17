News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh Police book Ramdev for comments against Covid-19 medicines and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ramdev booked in Chhattisgarh for comments against Covid-19 medicines

The Chhattisgarh Police have registered a case against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading false information about medicines used to treat Covid-19, Raipur police superintendent Ajay Yadav said. Read more

Coast Guard rescues 16 crew members from sinking ship near Maharashtra’s Revdanda

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday rescued all 16 crew members of a merchant vessel that went aground near Revdanda in Maharashtra’s Raigarh district, in a well-coordinated air-sea operation. Read more

Odisha district makes vaccination compulsory for traders

Sundargarh, an Odisha district, which reported about 40,000 cases of Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic in April and May this year, has announced that owners of businesses and shops of the town who have not been vaccinated may not be allowed to reopen their establishments now. Read more

Diamond believed to be world's third-largest unearthed in Botswana

A diamond believed to be the third-largest ever to be mined has been unearthed in Botswana, as per a joint venture between Anglo American's De Beers and the government. Read more

India Predicted XI for WTC final vs NZ: Toss up between Ravindra Jadeja, 4th seamer biggest headache for Kohli, Shastri

After two years of rigorous Test cricket around the world, we have come to this – the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton – which will feature India and New Zealand, with the winner determining the World Champions of Test cricket. Read more

Kareena Kapoor shares closer look at her home in new video, don't miss the grand poster bed

Kareena Kapoor shared a new video on Instagram on Thursday. While her video is an ad for an oral hygiene brand, Kareena shot for it at her home in Mumbai, giving fans a look inside the new place. Read more

Coronavirus pandemic turned you into a couch potato? Try these tricks to get fit

Working out can be one of the most excruciating things to get started on especially since the coronavirus pandemic took over the world last year and turned the majority of us into homebodies. Read more

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 Launch Edition unveiled in India at ₹2.17 crore

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday drove in the fully-loaded S-Class 2021 Launch Edition - based on the AMG Line trim - in India at ₹2.17 crore for the diesel and ₹2.19 crore for the petrol model (ex showroom prices). Read more

Watch: South Korea building Ayodhya park with UP govt to honour ancient princess