Ramdev booked in Chhattisgarh for comments against Covid-19 medicines

The Chhattisgarh Police have registered a case against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading false information about medicines used to treat Covid-19, Raipur police superintendent Ajay Yadav said.

Yadav said a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in this regard on the complaint of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hospital Board (Chhattisgarh) chairman Rakesh Gupta, IMA’s Raipur president Vikas Agrawal, and other doctors. He added it was lodged on Wednesday night under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and under the Disaster Management Act. “Further investigation and legal procedure in the case will follow,” said Yadav.

In his complaint, Gupta has accused Ramdev of allegedly propagating false information about the medicines, misleading people about established and approved treatment methods when doctors and other paramedical workers are fighting Covid.

“The Chhattisgarh Police has taken the right step by registering a case against Ramdev, who is flouting all norms and international guidelines by misleading people of this country. Strict action should be taken against Ramdev for this act,” said Gupta.

Police officers aware of the matter cited their probe into the complaint and said Ramdev’s statements also amounted to a violation of a Chhattisgarh government notification issued in March last year. “The notification states that no person/institution/organisation will use any print or electronic media for information regarding Covid-19 without prior permission of the state’s Health Department. This is to avoid the spread of any rumour or unauthenticated information regarding Covid-19,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.

Ramdev has been in the news for his comments against allopathic medicines and doctors. He later said he was “withdrawing” the controversial remarks hours after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to rescind them. In a letter addressed to Ramdev, Vardhan said the people were extremely hurt by the former’s comments against allopathic medicines and doctors.

Ramdev has drawn flak for his statement that about 10,000 doctors died despite vaccination. At least 646 doctors have died of Covid-19 during the second wave of infections and 753 during the first wave, according to IMA. IMA has pointed out no vaccines were available during the first wave and most of those who died during the second wave had not been able to take their shots.

Several medical associations joined the black ribbon protest on June 1 against the statements of Ramdev.

In his response to a legal notice from the Federation of All India Medical Associations over his comments, Ramdev this month said his comments were taken out of context and blown out of proportion. He maintained he was merely questioning the excessive use of experimental therapy. He added several medical experts have also expressed concerns about the overuse of experimental therapies. Ramdev said many of them were later removed from the treatment protocol. Ramdev said he holds no ill will against any discipline of medicine.

HT has contacted Ramdev for his response. The story will be updated when he does.