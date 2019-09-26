News updates from Hindustan Times: RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank customers to Rs 10,000 from current Rs 1,000 and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:21 IST

RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank customers to Rs 10,000 from current Rs 1,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the withdrawal limit for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd (PMC) depositors to Rs 10,000 from current Rs 1,000.

Will defer bypolls to 15 Karnataka assembly seats, Election Commission to SC on petition by disqualified MLAs

The Election Commission on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will put off by-polls to the 15 Karnataka Assembly seats that were scheduled for October 21 till the judges decide on petitions by the disqualified legislators.

Imran Khan still forum hunting on Kashmir, Lashkar reactivates terror camps

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had lamented the lack of support in the international community for his Kashmir agenda this week, will keep up his diplomatic offensive against India at the United Nations General Assembly.

CBI arrests IPS officer in Narada sting, first such arrest in scam

A senior Indian Police Service officer, S M H Mirza was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Narada scam. Mirza was brought to a special CBI court in Kolkata on Thursday after medical test.

Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt joins BJP days before Haryana assembly election

Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic bronze medalist and champion wrestler, met Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala in Delhi on Wednesday and was formally inducted into the party.

Saudi Prince Salman says Khashoggi murder happened ‘under my watch’: Report

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said he bears responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year by Saudi operatives “because it happened under my watch,” according to a PBS documentary to be broadcast next week.

Ravi Shastri says he asked Rohit to open in first-class cricket in 2015

India head coach Ravi Shastri said he had advised Rohit Sharma to start opening the batting in red ball cricket for Mumbai back in 2015-16.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 17:21 IST